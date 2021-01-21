Articulated Robot Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2027

In 2018, the market size of Articulated Robot Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



