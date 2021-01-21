Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2027

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Advanced Fiber-based Gasket market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

market segments. It offers products and services for various applications including seals, nonwovens, filters, medical products, IT services, vibration control components, specialty chemicals, and the modern cleaning products. The company operates in more than 60 countries across the world.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Established in 1918, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the U.S. The company engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through diversified industrial and aerospace systems business segments. Parker Hannifin Corp. operates across the globe. It has major operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Tenneco Inc.

Incorporated in 1940, Tenneco Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois, the U.S. The company engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers and repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Ride Performance; North America Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Clevite Elastomers, Monroe, Rancho, Axios, Kinetic, Marzocchi, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products.

Trelleborg AB

Established in 1905, Trelleborg AB is located in Trelleborg, Sweden. It engages in the development of polymer technology system. The company operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Wheel Systems and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. It owns and operates production units in countries such as Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Bulgaria, India, France, China, Italy, Malta, the U.S., the U.K., Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Mexico.

Other prominent players operating in the advanced fiber-based gasket market include Bal Seal Engineering, Federal-Mogul, Flexitallic Group, Garlock Sealing Technology, Lamons, SKF Group, James Walker, and Dana Holding Corporation.

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market – Dynamics

Rise in Demand from Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Growth in number of global petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry is positively impacting the adoption of advanced fiber-based gaskets. These gaskets are increasingly being used in petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry, as they can withstand a wide range of temperatures and have high chemical resistivity. Addition of new refineries and increase in global refinery capacity are further anticipated to boost the global advanced fiber-based gasket market.

Increase in Application of Advanced Fiber-based Gasket in Engineering Equipment

Advanced fiber-based gaskets are used in engineering equipment to improve their performance, as these gaskets reduce the damage to equipment. This increases the service life of the equipment and reduce the overall cost of production. Engineered components and equipment are extensively used in different industries such as food processing, machine tools, chemicals, agricultural, oil and gas and mining. Day-to-day use of these equipment causes leakage of lubricants, fluids, oils, and other chemicals. This can result in high operational expenses in terms of loss of productivity, material cost, and labor cost. Thus, various industries and business have started adopting advanced fiber-based gaskets in their production processes in order to improve productivity and lower the equipment downtime. As a result, the advanced fiber-based gasket market is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years.

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market – Segmentation

The global advanced fiber-based gasket market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Geography

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Segmentation – By Type

In terms of type, the global advanced fiber-based gasket market can be classified into:

Fiberglass

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Segmentation – By Application

Based on the application, the global advanced fiber-based gasket can be segregated into:

Industrial Machinery

Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Rail Equipment

Others

