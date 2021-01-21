Low Voltage Drives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

What is Low Voltage Drives?

Low voltage drives are basically used for controlling and adjusting the torque, speed, acceleration, rotation direction, and deceleration of electric motors. The productive increase in the industrialization and the constant rise in the requirement for energy across the world has propelled the demand for low voltage drives in numerous industries, such as the oil and gas, mining, packaging, food and beverages, automotive, and others. Low voltage drives provide a solution for both high and low-power applications. These drives are often preferred owing to their smaller size, relatively lower cost, and better availability.

The latest market intelligence study on Low Voltage Drives relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Low Voltage Drives market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Low Voltage Drives market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Low Voltage Drives market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The increase in industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries, rising trend in industrial automation, growing need for energy efficiency in the motors are the factors that are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, several features of low voltage drives, such as high safety levels, enhanced quality and productivity, positive energy balance, and low energy consumption, are also driving the growth of low voltage drives market considerably. Moreover, strict rules and policies attributing to motor efficacy and the upgradation and replacement of old equipment are anticipated to propel the demand for these drives in the near future.

Here we have listed the top Low Voltage Drives Market companies in the world

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Siemens AG

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

4. Schneider Electric SE

5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6. Danfoss GmbH

7. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

8. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

9. Emerson Electric Co.

10. SEW-Eurodrive

