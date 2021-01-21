Integrated Talent Management Market Intelligence and Analysis for Periods 2019 to 2026
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the integrated talent management market are Randstad Sourceright Limited, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent, Inc., SAP SE, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Saba Software, IBM Corporation, SilkRoad technology, Inc., Lumesse, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC, and The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, the integrated talent management market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for integrated talent management. A majority of the integrated talent management vendors, such as Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, and PeopleFluent are based in the North American region. The Integrated Talent Management markets in developing regions such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa are characterized by the high demand of software that can help companies attract top talent in the highly competitive market, and retain them. Rising disposable incomes in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of the integrated talent management market in these regions in the near future.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Integrated Talent Management Market Segments
- Global Integrated Talent Management Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Integrated Talent Management Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Integrated Talent Management Market
- Global Integrated Talent Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Integrated Talent Management Market
- Integrated Talent Management Technology
- Value Chain of the Integrated Talent Management Market
- Global Integrated Talent Management Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for the global integrated talent management market includes
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and Other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
