[PDF]Microgrid Market Current Strategy, Developments, Future Technology, Industry Size to 2025 – ABB, General, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider, Honeywell

Pune, Feb 19,2020

Global Microgrid Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Microgrid market is mainly driven owing to escalating utility of localized sources considering power generation, fewer lines losses and surging adaptability of microgrids in military, commercial and industrial applications considering the global scenario. The Microgrids are responsible to generate power, and in doing so lower dependence on the long distance transmission lines along with cut transmission losses. The microgrid is basically a combination of technologies which includes electricity generation, transmission & distribution and is utilized on a small scale in comparison to the conventional macrogrid. It also performs functions such as the adding or removing new energy resources deprived of modifying existing components.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Characteristics:

– Hybrid

– Grid Connected

– Off-Grid

By Application:

– Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

– Utility Microgrid

– Military Microgrid

– Institutional Microgrid

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Microgrid Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

