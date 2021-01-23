Power Rental Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Future Outlook to 2025 – Aggreko, Caterpillar, Ashtead, Kohler, Hertz, Speedy Hire

Sameer Joshi

Global Power Rental Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Power Rental market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. The Power rental is referred as plant hire offering flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, The power on rent delivers complete operating power packages along with delivers scalable components within the large power station installations to various industrial applications on the global scenario. The market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for power across the world. Additionally, growth in consumption of power, rising construction and development of power infrastructure are further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, surging power demand in developing economies represents significant growth opportunities in the near future. However, increasing expenses associated with transmission & distribution and several strict regulation emission regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel:

– Diesel

– Gas

– Others

By Power Rating:

– 11-50 KW

– 51-200 KW

– 201-500 KW

– 501-1,001 KW

– 1,501-2,000 KW

– Above 2,000 KW

By End User:

– Utilities

– Oil & Gas

– Events

– Construction

– Mining

– Shipping

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Power Rental Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

